Watch LIVE: April the Giraffe ‘at the end of her pregnancy’

HARPURSVILLE, NY — Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, said that April the Giraffe remains in a holding pattern, with no significant change from Tuesday, though all signs are still present that suggest she is at the end of the pregnancy.

They report slight discharge, swelling, pulsing, and other signs and zoo keepers said her calf is very active this evening.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.