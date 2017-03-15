× What you need to know for your Wednesday travel plans

HARTFORD — Mass transit systems across the area are mostly returning to normal Wednesday as they dig out of Tuesday’s blizzard. For the latest updates on the weather, click here.

Bradley International Airport

Bradley International Airport is open and crews are continuing with clean up operations. Due to Tuesday’s blizzard, there are a significant number of cancellations. Approximately, 40 percent of departures and 17 percent of arrivals are currently cancelled. They’re also experiencing a number of delays but anticipate flight schedules will return to normal later on Wednesday.

Passengers should check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and rebooking options.

Real time flight status updates are available on their website. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

Metro North

For Wednesday’s AM peak, Metro-North will operate on a modified weekday schedule that will serve all customers with some combined and canceled trains. For the latest service, follow transit updates at http://www.mta.info.

Amtrak

Amtrak will operate on modified schedule in the Northeast region on Wednesday due to the winter storm. Passengers holding reservations are strongly encourage to monitor conditions and make any necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure using http://www.Amtrak.com.

Buses

Peter Pan bus service has resumed, but select schedules remain cancelled.

Peter Pan service to resume at 5AM Weds, March 15! Select schedules remain cancelled. More info here… https://t.co/rpf3npYFdR — Peter Pan Bus Lines (@PeterPanBus) March 14, 2017