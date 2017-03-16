Check the list: Thursday school delays, parking bans and evening event cancellations

Another January-like day Thursday, before a Friday warm-up

Another January-like day today. Our weather will calm down on Thursday and Friday with high pressure in control. You can expect plenty of sunshine but temperatures will still be on the chilly side for this time of year.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 35-40.

Saturday: Increasing clouds chance for late day rain/snow showers. High: 40.

Sunday: Chance for rain/snow shower, partly sunny. High: 40.

