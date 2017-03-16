Ansonia fire victims receiving community support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA -- Six families were displaced by several fires that happened in Ansonia last weekend. Now, local organizations and individuals are pitching in to help.

TEAM, Inc., A local social services organization, is teaming up with a charity named "Going The Extra Mile" to help these six families get back on their feet by providing everything from cash to clothing and furniture, as well as assistance in finding new housing.

The largest fire of the weekend happened in a multi-family home at 122 Liberty St., Friday night. The wind caused it to spread to a nearby, two-family home right next-door, on 4th St.

Ansonia resident Missy Lundeen, wife of acting Fire Marshal Darrick Lundeen, is the creator of “Going the Extra Mile, ” which she said has been helping fire victims in the towns of Derby, Ansonia, Shelton and Seymour for three years.

She said, of the 25 people displaced by the fires, a handful are children, including infants.

David Morgan, the president and CEO, of TEAM, Inc., said the one of the families is even expecting a child very soon.

Morgin said you can log onto his organizations website to make cash contributions. He said 100% of the proceeds will benefit these families in need.

Landlords are also asked to contact TEAM, Inc. If they have any vacant rental properties.

Morgin said the public can contact TEAM, Inc. Executive Vice President Diane Stroman at 203-736-5420, extension 234 with any questions about what is most needed.