CIAC host girls basketball luncheon days before championship games

PLANTSVILLE- The CIAC held its annual luncheon for girls state basketball finalists at the Aqua Turf Banquet Hall.

Coaches and players from all eight teams were on hand to talk to media, each other, and one special guest who is no stranger to a championship game, Morgan Tuck, former UConn Husky and current Connecticut Sun forward.

All four high school girl championship games take place this weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Class LL: Trumbull vs. New London - Saturday, March 18 at 6:15 p.m.

Class M: New Fairfield vs. Bacon Academy - Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m.

Class S: Thomsaton vs. Canton - Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m.

Class L: Holy Cross vs. New London - Sunday March, 18 at 3 p.m.