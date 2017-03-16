Windy night with temps in the teens; tracking potential snow Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight we’ll have lows in the teens and 20s with partly cloudy skies, and then there’s another decent day (by January standards) on tap for Friday. Highs will be near 40 degrees, which is still well below our average of 48 for mid-March.

Snow for Saturday? Doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm, but there could be a few inches during the mid-day and afternoon hours. We’ll keep a close eye on it.