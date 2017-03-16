× Hartford PD urge people to use ‘Safe Lot’ for online transactions

HARTFORD — In the light of eight current investigations of people being robbed and assaulted due to face-to-face online transactions, police urge people to use the “Safe Lot” parking lot for online purchases.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division said over the past several months, they have been investigating several social media related armed robberies and carjacking’s within Hartford. Police said, in those cases, victims agreed to meet at a certain location and complete a transaction from the online site “Offer Up.”

Hartford Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Foley, said most of the incidents occurred to people who were not from Hartford.

“Of the eight cases being investigated, none of the victims were Hartford residents. Some victims came from as far as Lawrence and Springfield Massachusetts, Middletown, East Hartford, and New Britain,” said Foley.

Foley added, “This is new, as the origin of our well known “Safe Lot” program stemmed from incidents related to Craigslist Robberies. We are now seeing several online open market sites that have the potential for similar victimization.”

Police said, in some cases, victims were assaulted and suspects flashed knives or guns. Victims were also robbed for their phones, wallets, money and purses. In three cases, cars have been reported stolen. During one incident, officers said an infant was present while his mother and grandmother were robbed at gunpoint.

Hartford Police suggests that the front parking lot to the Public Safety Complex at 253 High Street, can be used as a safe meeting location for internet transactions.