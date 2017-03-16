× Journalists honored in 29th Annual Mental Illness Awards

HARTFORD — The 29th Annual Mental Illness Awards took place Thursday evening, an event honoring journalists who have used media to promote a greater understanding of mental illness.

FOX61’s Sarah Cody was captured first place for an article she wrote in the Hartford Courant about service dogs helping with mental health in Newtown. She also had a corresponding piece on the same topic here on FOX61.

Lydia Brown of WNPR placed first in the broadcast category where she produced a piece “It’s Genetic: the Risk of Becoming an Addict.” The story explores many facets of who becomes an addict with three leading addiction physicians and researchers.