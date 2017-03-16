× State Senator Looney proposes strongest hate crime law in country for Connecticut

HARTFORD — Democrats and advocates are expected to introduce a comprehensive proposal in Hartford Thursday to strengthen hate crime laws in Connecticut, making them some of the strongest in the nation.

In light of recent incidents, more than 100 across the country including here in Connecticut, Senator Martin M. Looney of New Haven is leading the charge.

Hate crimes against African-Americans, Hispanics, Jewish people, Muslims, transgender women and others have been hitting close to home.

Earlier this month, there was a bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center in West Hartford. That case was referred to the FBI.

Last month, the Hebrew High School of New England was one of at least 16 Jewish centers across the country to be threatened on the same day and in January, a bomb threat was called into the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge.

Here’s what is in the bill that Looney is expected to roll out:

Make hate crimes a Class “D” felony instead of a misdemeanor

Establish a minimum fine amount for hate crimes

The proposed bill includes creating a state-wide hate crimes advisory council using money from those fines

Creation of a hotline for reporting incidents of harassment or intimidation of minority groups in the state

The session begins at noon at the Legislative Office Building.