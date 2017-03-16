Man steals cash from Girl Scouts selling cookies

SAN DIEGO, CA — San Diego Police were investigating the theft of a cash box from a group of Girl Scouts who were selling cookies in front of a Clairemont grocery store Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the Vons store in the Clairemont Town Square shopping center in the 4800 block of Clairemont Drive, where a man had taken the proceeds from cookie sales and ran away, according to officer John Buttle.

Over $400 was inside a cash box when the thief ran away with it. He dropped an iPhone near the store, according to police.

None of the Girl Scouts were injured. Police did not release a description of the suspect.

As of Sunday night, the local Girl Scouts spokeswoman Janine Rojas was aware of the theft and would provide information to community members who want to donate to the troop next week.