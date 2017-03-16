× March Madness for the dogs: Canton shelter competes in tournament for donations

CANTON — A Canton, Connecticut animal shelter is competing in a March Madness-type tournament and they need your help!

Dog Star Rescue began competing in the Tournament of Tails Thursday. Cesara the dog is taking on Violet the dog from Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia.

Voting lasts just one day and can be done here. The adoptable pet with the most votes at the end of the day will advance for a chance at the $5,000 grand prize. In total, nearly $11,000 will be distributed to local participating organizations.

Tournament of Tails is your chance to cheer on the shelters — while raising awareness and much-needed funds for the underdogs (and cats!) they serve. Petplan will make a donation to every shelter just for participating, with additional donations for each move up the bracket,

Vote for your favorites and check back every day for new matchups!