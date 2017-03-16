McDonald’s twitter account hacked, anti-Trump tweet deleted

NEW YORK — A quickly-deleted tweet from McDonald’s verified Twitter account took aim at President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet was published at 9:16 a.m. and pinned to the top of the McDonald’s Twitter account page, before it was deleted about 20 minutes later.

McDonald’s then tweeted that twitter notified them their account was hacked.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

The tweet prompted reactions from the twittersphere:

The person behind that #McDonalds Trump tweet pic.twitter.com/e825KGTH7Y — Bryan Kremkau (@bryankremkau) March 16, 2017

McDonalds gone rogue pic.twitter.com/VlktvfQd13 — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) March 16, 2017