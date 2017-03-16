Obama picks UConn women to go all the way in NCAA tourney

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is picking UConn to win the women’s NCAA title over Notre Dame, with South Carolina and Washington in the Final Four.

Obama also picked North Carolina to win the men’s NCAA Tournament over Duke.

Last year, Obama had Kansas winning it all in his bracket. The Jayhawks lost to eventual champion Villanova in the Elite Eight.

Obama also has Arizona and Kansas in his Final Four.

Filling out NCAA tourney selections became an annual tradition for Obama, who is a college basketball fan and invited ESPN to the White House to televise his picks. ESPN has said President Donald Trump has declined to make picks this year.

In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017