HARTFORD -- Arby is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix. He is a neutered male, and weighs only 8 pounds!

Arby is a happy, fun, and lovable little guy. He absolutely loves people!

He does well in the kennel, but tends to draw his energy from the other dogs. If they are all acting crazy, he gets crazy!

He does run hot/cold with other dogs, again, depending on introductions and their energy. He does need some patience and socialization/

He was rescued from local animal control, who requested help in re-homing him. He was found abandoned in an also-abandoned truck. His owners’ truck broke down so they left it by the roadside with Arby inside, with a note requesting that someone care for him. They went back to their original out-of-state home.

To learn more about Arby, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.