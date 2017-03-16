Police identify woman found dead in East Hartford home where 3-year-old was living inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- Police have identified a woman was found dead in an apartment in East Hartford on Monday, with her 3-year-old living inside.

Lt. Joshua Litwin identified the woman as Twanna Toler, 37.

On March 13, a social worker arrived at the home on Silver Lane and tried to enter. She was able to convince the child to unlock the door and let her in. That's when the social worker found the Toler and called police.

Police said the woman had been dead for "several days," but not did not know an exact time.

The child survived by eating cereal and believed her mother had been sleeping, according to Lt. Joshua Litwin. The child was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center to be checked out but was okay.

The Department of Children and Families was called in to investigate and is now taking care of the toddler. DCF is coordinating with other family members at this time.

The medical examiners office is still investigating how the Toler died.