HPD: man shot after being pulled out of his car, robbed in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said a man was shot in the stomach after being pulled out of his car and robbed Wednesday night.

The 39-year-old Hartford man drove home and called police who said he is being treated at Hartford Hospital for wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m., according to police, when the man was driving at Brookfield and Saybrooke streets. He told police that a dark sedan pulled in front of him and two Hispanic men got out, pulled him out of the car, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The victim told police that he tried to wrestle the gun from the robbers and that it went off, hitting him in the abdomen. Police said the robbers got away with about $300 in cash.