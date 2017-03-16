Red Cross urges blood donations after blizzard clean-up
FARMINGTON — The American Red Cross is trying to catch up on blood drives.
Because of Tuesday’s blizzard, they were forced to cancel 11 blood drives statewide. That cost them around 600-700 units of blood.
People who can donate blood are needed now that it is safer to travel again. Right now, there is a critical need for platelet donors and Type O Negative blood donors. Governor Malloy was one of many people who came out to a Farmington blood drive Wednesday to help out.
If you want to donate blood, there are six blood drives happening in the state Thursday:
- Bridgeport Hospital
267 Grant Street
Bridgeport
8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- St. Paul’s Church
485 Alling Street
Kensington
1- 6 p.m.
- Portland Senior Center
7 Waverly Avenue
Portland
1:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Farmington Blood Donation Center
209 Farmington Avenue
Farmington
7:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Groton City Municipal Building
295 Meridian Street Extension
Groton
1:30 6:30 p.m.
- Norwich Donor Center
45 Salem Turnpike
Norwich
12:30 – 6:15 p.m.
