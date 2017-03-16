× Red Cross urges blood donations after blizzard clean-up

FARMINGTON — The American Red Cross is trying to catch up on blood drives.

Because of Tuesday’s blizzard, they were forced to cancel 11 blood drives statewide. That cost them around 600-700 units of blood.

People who can donate blood are needed now that it is safer to travel again. Right now, there is a critical need for platelet donors and Type O Negative blood donors. Governor Malloy was one of many people who came out to a Farmington blood drive Wednesday to help out.

If you want to donate blood, there are six blood drives happening in the state Thursday:

Bridgeport Hospital

267 Grant Street

Bridgeport

8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

267 Grant Street Bridgeport 8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. St. Paul’s Church

485 Alling Street

Kensington

1- 6 p.m.

485 Alling Street Kensington 1- 6 p.m. Portland Senior Center

7 Waverly Avenue

Portland

1:30 – 6:30 p.m.

7 Waverly Avenue Portland 1:30 – 6:30 p.m. Farmington Blood Donation Center

209 Farmington Avenue

Farmington

7:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

209 Farmington Avenue Farmington 7:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. Groton City Municipal Building

295 Meridian Street Extension

Groton

1:30 6:30 p.m.

295 Meridian Street Extension Groton 1:30 6:30 p.m. Norwich Donor Center

45 Salem Turnpike

Norwich

12:30 – 6:15 p.m.