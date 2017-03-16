Check the list: Thursday school delays, parking bans and evening event cancellations

Red Cross urges blood donations after blizzard clean-up

March 16, 2017

FARMINGTON — The American Red Cross is trying to catch up on blood drives.

Because of Tuesday’s blizzard, they were forced to cancel 11 blood drives statewide. That cost them around 600-700 units of blood.

People who can donate blood are needed now that it is safer to travel again. Right now, there is a critical need for platelet donors and Type O Negative blood donors. Governor Malloy was one of many people who came out to a Farmington blood drive Wednesday to help out.

If you want to donate blood, there are six blood drives happening in the state Thursday:

  • Bridgeport Hospital
    267 Grant Street
    Bridgeport
    8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • St. Paul’s Church
    485 Alling Street
    Kensington
    1- 6 p.m.
  • Portland Senior Center
    7 Waverly Avenue
    Portland
    1:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Farmington Blood Donation Center
    209 Farmington Avenue
    Farmington
    7:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Groton City Municipal Building
    295 Meridian Street Extension
    Groton
    1:30 6:30 p.m.
  • Norwich Donor Center
    45 Salem Turnpike
    Norwich
    12:30 – 6:15 p.m.
