Suffield police issue rabies warning after two dogs are bitten

SUFFIELD — Suffield police said two dogs have been bitten by a rabid raccoon.

They said on Monday they got two separate reports of dogs being bitten by a raccoon, in the area of Copper Hill Road, Pine Road and Lake View Drive off Griffin Road in West Suffield.

They said a raccoon was brought to the state lab and tested positive for the rabies virus.

They remind residents to never approach wild animals, especially those that look to be sick or injured, and said that if they see an animal act oddly, to call them at (860) 668-3870.

They also advise them to make sure that pets are up to date with vaccines, and to keep them on leash when outside.

