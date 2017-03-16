× Suspicious filings lead state to suspend 3 tax preparers

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Revenue said Thursday that electronic income tax returns from several tax preparers have been suspended.

The move came after a high volume of questionable returns were received.

The businesses affected are:

Liberty Tax Service at 1003 East Main Street in East Hartford

Perfect Preparer at 58 Main Street in Ansonia and Perfect Preparer at 206 Dixwell Avenue in New Haven

The DRS reminds residents that help in completing your state tax returns is available from them directly by calling 860-297-5962 or at one of the regional walk-in centers in Bridgeport, Hartford, Norwich and Waterbury.

The DRS website lists additional free tax return assistance with your federal tax return.

If you suspect or know of an individual or company that is not following the law, please report this activity to the DRS.