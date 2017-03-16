Watch LIVE: April the Giraffe’s vet suggests movement for birthing

HARPURSVILLE, NY — April the Giraffe continued to remain in her current condition. Her veterinarian reported Wednesday that we should begin watching for a shift in calf position and her belly carry from low to back. This would suggest movement into place for birthing!

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.