× Xbox One controller chargers recalled due to burn hazard

More than 120,000 Xbox One video game controller chargers are being recalled due to a burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The chargers, which have “Energizer” printed on their label, can overheat, damage the controller and cause burns.

The chargers were sold between February 2016 and February 2017 for about $40 at stores and online. The affected items have item No. 048-052-NA printed on the chargers’ bottom side.

There have been 24 reports of controllers overheating. No injuries have been reported.

About 121,000 were sold in the United States, 7,250 in Canada and 2,560 in Mexico.

Consumers should immediately contact the company for a refund.

For more information, click here.