Canton shelter moves to next round of March Madness style tournament for donations

CANTON — A Canton, Connecticut animal shelter is competing in a March Madness-type tournament and they need your help!

Dog Star Rescue began competing in the Tournament of Tails Thursday. Cesara the dog took on Violet the dog from Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia and won!

Next, Cesara will go head to head in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, March 24, with Graham the dog from Peach County Animal Rescue in Fort Valley, Georgia.

Voting lasts just one day and can be done here. The adoptable pet with the most votes at the end of the day will advance for a chance at the $5,000 grand prize. In total, nearly $11,000 will be distributed to local participating organizations.

Tournament of Tails is your chance to cheer on the shelters — while raising awareness and much-needed funds for the underdogs (and cats!) they serve. Petplan will make a donation to every shelter just for participating, with additional donations for each move up the bracket. Vote for your favorites and check back every day for new matchups!