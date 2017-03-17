9 hospitalized, including children, after early morning fire in New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Several people in New Britain have been taken to the hospital, some suffering from smoke inhalation, after a fire broke out at an apartment complex at 220 Lasalle Street in New Britain.

Nine people were taken to the hospital, including children, and there were multiple rescues. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

New Britain Fire Department Captain Michael Berry said two units were completely destroyed.

The fire dept. is looking into whether there were working smoke detectors in the apartment.

Water supply was an issue, due to a frozen fire hydrant that had been dug out after the storm, but that cold temperatures froze overnight.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire and the Red Cross has mobilized a team, who is on the way to the scene.