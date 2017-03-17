College dreams encouraged through state’s CHET competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Emily Bjornberg, director of financial literacy for Connecticut's Office of the Treasurer visited FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk with Amanda Raus about the Connecticut Higher Education Trust's Dream Big! competition.

This year marks the tenth year of the competition, which is a drawing and essay competition for K-8 grade students sponsored by the Connecticut State Treasurer’s Office, CHET - Connecticut 529 College Savings Plan, and TIAA Tuition Financing.

The competition invites students to express themselves creatively by submitting an original drawing illustrating “what I want to do after I go to college?” or writing a 250 word essay responding to the question “how will I change the world after I go to college?”

The rising cost of college can be daunting for families. Dream Big! was created to promote and encourage families to start saving for college early so their children can realize their dreams and make a difference in the world.