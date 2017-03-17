× East Hartford substitute fired, accused of sending inappropriate texts to student

EAST HARTFORD — A substitute teacher was terminated last month after sending inappropriate messages with a male student through Snapchat.

On February 15, East Hartford Public Schools terminated Nichelle Williams after she sent inappropriate messages to a student at Woodland School, the district said in a letter given to FOX61. When interviewed by the principal and human resources director, Williams said she texted the student but never engaged in any inappropriate conversation, claiming students must have been “setting her up” showing fake messages.

A termination letter sent to Williams states that she shared her home address, invited the student to over, told him to not tell his guardians, and engaged in explicit conversations with the student.

The letter also said Williams sent the messages during the school day while she was suppose to be working. The school board said they didn’t believe Williams side of the story, because she told other lies during the investigation.

No charges have been filed against Williams, but both the Department of Children and Families and East Hartford Police Department are investigating.