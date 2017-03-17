Fighting for their sister, siblings champion ‘Justice for Joyce’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The murder case of Joyce Stochmal that happened more than three decades ago, is still making headlines in Connecticut.

Stochmal was the 19-year-old Seymour woman who was stabbed to death in 1984.

On March 2nd, her attacker, David Weinberg, was set free, despite the fact he was sentenced to a 60 years life sentence.

The Connecticut Innocence Project took Weinberg's case in 2010 and was able to poke holes in it. Now, with Weinberg out of prison, the Stochmal family is up in arms about his early release.

"We were shocked, we couldn't believe this was even possible, let alone would go forward," said Joe Stochmal, Joyce's younger brother.

The family has started a "Justice for Joyce" campaign in efforts to prevent the early release of convicted murderers as well as an attempt to repeal facets of prisoners receiving "good time credit" which helps with early releases.

"People need to know the law does not necessarily protect the bulk of us, it's protecting the criminals right now," said Marianne Heffernan, Joyce's older sister.

Her brother, James Stochmal added, "This is an experience we have had that we don't want anyone else to go through."

On Monday, the Stochmal's and their friends will be at the state capitol when a bill that aims to change the prisoner "good time credit law" will be introduced.

The family has created a "Justice For Joyce" Facebook page.