TERRYVILLE — A fire broke out at a vacant Terryville building early Friday morning.

The fire broke out near midnight and was brought under control about an hour later.

It happened at the vacant Oz Gedney factory building on South Riverside Avenue in Terryville.

Firefighters remained at the scene during the morning to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.