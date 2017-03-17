Fire breaks out at senior citizen housing complex in Hamden

Posted 9:11 AM, March 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:13AM, March 17, 2017

HAMDEN — Fire crews were called to put out a fire at an elderly housing complex in Hamden Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the Davenport Dunbar Residence on Putnam Avenue in Hamden.

Thirty-five people removed from the home for senior citizens, who will be housed at a nearby community center for the time being.

The fire erupted on the third floor fire, and there were several minor injuries reported.

