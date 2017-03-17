Fire breaks out at senior citizen housing complex in Hamden
HAMDEN — Fire crews were called to put out a fire at an elderly housing complex in Hamden Friday morning.
The fire broke out at the Davenport Dunbar Residence on Putnam Avenue in Hamden.
Thirty-five people removed from the home for senior citizens, who will be housed at a nearby community center for the time being.
The fire erupted on the third floor fire, and there were several minor injuries reported.
41.344314 -72.922598