× Fire breaks out at senior citizen housing complex in Hamden

HAMDEN — Fire crews were called to put out a fire at an elderly housing complex in Hamden Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the Davenport Dunbar Residence on Putnam Avenue in Hamden.

Thirty-five people removed from the home for senior citizens, who will be housed at a nearby community center for the time being.

The fire erupted on the third floor fire, and there were several minor injuries reported.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.