Groton teen overcomes the odds, is destined for college

Story by Kyle Curtis

GROTON -- Life hasn't been easy for Brooks Kenney.

"It was a constant struggle. If I come home today is there gonna be power? Is there gonna be heat? It's the little things like that that looking back has made me stronger," he said.

Growing up, his mother Cindy battled breast cancer. He and his brothers bounced from hotel room to hotel room while she commuted to Boston for treatment. Now, Brooks works at the Marriott Hotel to saving for college.

He's thrilled to be able to study hospitality at Johnson and Whales University in Rhode Island. He received a $15,000 scholarship and phone call from the school when he was accepted.

Now, his mother is 2 years cancer free and they're all living together in a permanent home in Groton.

FOX61 Student News empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Good Day Connecticut at 6:20, a.m. 7:30 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news, our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.