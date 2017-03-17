× Hartford man faces more than 20 years in fatal shooting

HARTFORD — A Hartford man is facing 28 years behind bars for the fatal shooting of a man during an attempted robbery more than a year ago.

The Hartford Courant reports 27-year-old Nolan Evans pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the April 2015 death of Charles Rogers. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4.

Authorities said Rogers had been asleep in his vehicle when Evans and another man approached the car. They said Evans woke Roger’s up and told him to give him his stuff. Police said Rogers laughed at Evans, who then fired a shotgun through the window.

Investigators had said they were led to Evans by two informants who said Evans talked about the killing.