× Here is your list of St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials

When restaurants start serving Irish favorites like corned beef and cabbage, and McDonald’s brings out the shamrock shakes, you know it is St. Patrick’s Day. Here is our list of St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials:

Arby’s – Slurp down a Mint Chocolate Swirl shake.

Bakers Square – Throughout March, you can dive your fork into a Dream of Green Mint Brownie Blast Pie, which features a rich chocolate brownie layered with cool, minty silk and OREO cookies, drizzled with mint ganache and topped with whipped cream.

Baskin Robbins – Taste a mint chocolate chip milkshake or cone.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – In honor of St. Patrick, feast on corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, and other Irish-themed specials.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Finish off your meal with Mint Chocolate Chip Pizookies.

Bravo Cucina Italiana – On March 17, kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree.

Bruster’s – Celebrate the holiday with two new desserts: Irish cream and mint fudge crunch.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co – Try the new Irish Mule and specialty spring cocktails, such as the Tropical Sunrise, Skyy Blue Lemonade, Kaleidoscope Krush, Emerald Isle, and Paddleboard Pint.

Burger King – Slurp up a green Oreo mint shake.

California Pizza Kitchen – Raise a glass of the CPK Irish Mule, which features Jameson Irish Whiskey and fresh ginger root.

California Tortilla – Dig into a bowl of free green chips and queso with purchase.

Carrows Restaurants – Munch on a corned beef & cabbage dinner or hot corned beef sandwich.

Carvel – Limited Time Mint Soft Serve, Shakes and Scoops You can wear your green and eat it too with mint soft serve, shakes, and scoops.

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Get a Reuben Burger combo with green domestic beer for $11.99 and a Four Leaf Clover Shake for $6.99. The Reuben Burger combo includes a half-pound patty topped with grilled sliced corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread, served with wedge cut fries and a 14-ounce green domestic beer. The house-made shake features vanilla ice cream, milk, creme de menthe, and vanilla vodka.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant – Gobble down a corned beef & cabbage dinner or hot corned beef sandwich.

Cracker Barrel – Sup on corned beef and cabbage for $9.99. The meal includes slow-cooked corned beef served with carrots, potatoes, and Gulden’s Spicy Brown Mustard, plus your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Dairy Queen – Catch the March Blizzard of the month, a Mint Oreo Blizzard packed with cool creme de menthe flavoring and OREO cookie pieces, all blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.

Eat’n Park – Swig a St. Paddy’s Shake, which features mint blended with premium vanilla ice cream.

Fleming’s – Check out the all-day happy hour. From open to close, you can enjoy specials on food and drinks, such as the Fleming’s Emerald Isle Cocktail with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey for $6.

Fox & Hound – Visit to catch $5 drink specials, a corned beef and cabbage dinner, Reuben sandwich, and other specials.

HomeTown Buffet – Get yourself a plate of St. Patrick’s Day traditional hand-carved corned beef and cabbage dinner.

Logan’s Roadhouse – You can gobble down a half-pound burger with fries and a green beer from 3 p.m. to close.

MaggieMoo’s – Receive $5 off a medium or large cake with chocolate cake, cool mint ice cream, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting topped with Andes mints.

Marble Slab Creamery – Get $5 off a medium or large cake with chocolate cake, cool mint ice cream, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting topped with Andes mints.

Margaritaville Restaurants – Wash down fish and chips with LandShark Lager and other drink specials.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery – Wear your green when you visit the endless salad bar for $4.99.

McAlister’s Deli – Wear green on March 17 to get a free green tea. While you’re there, try the Reuben Spud, an oven baked potato topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island and Swiss.

McCormick & Schmick’s – On St. Patrick’s Day, celebrate with Irish food, beer, and whiskey.

McDonald’s – Choose from five different Shamrock Shake flavors, including original, chocolate, chocolate chip frappe, hot chocolate, and mocha.

Miller’s Ale House – Kick off your meal with Irish Egg Rolls.

Ninety Nine Restaurants – Chow down on St. Patrick’s Day specials, such as corned beef and cabbage, BBQ brisket sandwich, Pot ’O Gold Wings, and green beer.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina – Get the fiesta going with a Lucky’Rita, which features a classic margarita with a Green Midori Meltdown poured over top with an additional Lucky Shamrock Irish Whiskey Meltdown served on the side.

Outback Steakhouse – You can enjoy $5 off two dinner entrees, such as the new Salmon on the Green.

Steak Escape Sandwich Grill – Purchase any sub to get a free small order of freshly cut fries.

Village Inn – Indulge in a Mint Brownie Blast pie with chocolate brownies layered with cool mint silk and chocolate mint cookie, drizzled with ganache and topped with whipped cream and milk chocolate.

Yard House – Browse the St. Patrick’s Day menu, which features a corned beef brisket, shepherd’s pie, and grilled corned beef sandwich, plus drink specials like the Dublin Mule.

St. Patrick’s Day Retail Sales

See full list here.