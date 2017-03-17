Here is your list of St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials

Posted 9:31 AM, March 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:32AM, March 17, 2017

When restaurants start serving Irish favorites like corned beef and cabbage, and McDonald’s brings out the shamrock shakes, you know it is St. Patrick’s Day. Here is our list of St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials:

  • Bakers Square – Throughout March, you can dive your fork into a Dream of Green Mint Brownie Blast Pie, which features a rich chocolate brownie layered with cool, minty silk and OREO cookies, drizzled with mint ganache and topped with whipped cream.
  • Bravo Cucina Italiana – On March 17, kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree.
  • California Pizza Kitchen – Raise a glass of the CPK Irish Mule, which features Jameson Irish Whiskey and fresh ginger root.
  • Cracker Barrel – Sup on corned beef and cabbage for $9.99. The meal includes slow-cooked corned beef served with carrots, potatoes, and Gulden’s Spicy Brown Mustard, plus your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.
  • Dairy Queen – Catch the March Blizzard of the month, a Mint Oreo Blizzard packed with cool creme de menthe flavoring and OREO cookie pieces, all blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.
  • Eat’n Park – Swig a St. Paddy’s Shake, which features mint blended with premium vanilla ice cream.
  • Fleming’s – Check out the all-day happy hour. From open to close, you can enjoy specials on food and drinks, such as the Fleming’s Emerald Isle Cocktail with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey for $6.
  • MaggieMoo’s – Receive $5 off a medium or large cake with chocolate cake, cool mint ice cream, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting topped with Andes mints.
  • Marble Slab Creamery – Get $5 off a medium or large cake with chocolate cake, cool mint ice cream, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting topped with Andes mints.
  • McAlister’s Deli – Wear green on March 17 to get a free green tea. While you’re there, try the Reuben Spud, an oven baked potato topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island and Swiss.
  • Ninety Nine Restaurants – Chow down on St. Patrick’s Day specials, such as corned beef and cabbage, BBQ brisket sandwich, Pot ’O Gold Wings, and green beer.
  • On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina – Get the fiesta going with a Lucky’Rita, which features a classic margarita with a Green Midori Meltdown poured over top with an additional Lucky Shamrock Irish Whiskey Meltdown served on the side.
  • Village Inn – Indulge in a Mint Brownie Blast pie with chocolate brownies layered with cool mint silk and chocolate mint cookie, drizzled with ganache and topped with whipped cream and milk chocolate.
  • Yard House – Browse the St. Patrick’s Day menu, which features a corned beef brisket, shepherd’s pie, and grilled corned beef sandwich, plus drink specials like the Dublin Mule.

