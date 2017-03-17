× Naugatuck Police Lt. responds to viral video backlash

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Police posted a video on youtube this week that featured one officer trying his hand at weather forecasting, and other officers having some fun during the blizzard.

Lt. Bryan Cammarata said that comments on the post were mostly positive and encouraging but some of the comments asked ‘why are these officers doing this – don’t they have something better to do?’

Cammarata posted the following response, to “share with everyone so that they can better understand our perspective on our social media here at the NPD:”

Thanks for replying, but let me explain a side maybe you are not considering… Often times our officers must encounter people at their worst moments … its not often we can show our light side to the general public in a fun and light hearted way … … a few minutes out of these officers time to contribute to our social media site … which in turn gets many people who ordinarily wouldn’t get to see us in this way – will … as real people – not just a cop in a uniform… We have a very successful social media site here at the NPD … we attribute that to being fun to follow, we present more than just stats and the “gloom and doom” of policing … … Remember this as well, the time these officers put into these engaging posts are no different than when an officer stops and chats with a citizen at a convenience store or gas station – except these are with a whole bunch of people at once … it is TRUE community policing … and it in NO WAY affects our ability to police effectively or perform our jobs as law enforcement officers… …Further, these posts are a very valuable use of time as they generate interest and help us to foster a relationship with the public that we … as an agency … work very hard to continually build and develop… We are very happy to have all of our followers engage in communications through our social media – including those with a different opinion … so long as it is done in a respectful and meaningful way, all communication is welcome … Know that your opinion is very much appreciated – and thank you, but I just wanted to offer ours as well on the topic …