× Non profits raised $83,000 after two rounds of Brackets for Good

HARTFORD — The second round of the Brackets for Good Tournament ended Friday night, raising a total of $83,000 so far. Now, onto the Elite Eight.

In the first week, Brackets for Good, a charitable organization itself, racked in a total of $43,353.

This tournament is a an online fundraiser where every dollar equals a point and organizations with the most points advance. In each new round, the points reset but the charity keeps the money raised. The final champion will receive an additional $10,000 from Stanley Black & Decker.

One of the non profits moving to the next round is the Community Mental Health Affiliates, who partners with clients and the community to promote recovery from mental illness and addiction, treating more than 6,100 adults and children each year.

The non profits that moved on to The Elite Eight:

MARC, Inc. of Manchester

Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc.

The First Tee of Connecticut

Boys & Girls Club of Bristol

Capital City Education Alliance

Tunxis Community College Foundation

Achieve Hartford

Hartford City Mission

Click here for more information.