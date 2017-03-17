Non profits raised $83,000 after two rounds of Brackets for Good
HARTFORD — The second round of the Brackets for Good Tournament ended Friday night, raising a total of $83,000 so far. Now, onto the Elite Eight.
In the first week, Brackets for Good, a charitable organization itself, racked in a total of $43,353.
This tournament is a an online fundraiser where every dollar equals a point and organizations with the most points advance. In each new round, the points reset but the charity keeps the money raised. The final champion will receive an additional $10,000 from Stanley Black & Decker.
One of the non profits moving to the next round is the Community Mental Health Affiliates, who partners with clients and the community to promote recovery from mental illness and addiction, treating more than 6,100 adults and children each year.
The non profits that moved on to The Elite Eight:
- MARC, Inc. of Manchester
- Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc.
- The First Tee of Connecticut
- Boys & Girls Club of Bristol
- Capital City Education Alliance
- Tunxis Community College Foundation
- Achieve Hartford
- Hartford City Mission
