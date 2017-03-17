Plenty of Irish spirit at the Inishmor Pub in Colchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLCHESTER -- There's plenty of Irish spirit on the corner of Main Street in Colchester and it's at the Inishmor Pub.

Named after one of the Aran Islands, the Inishmor serves up authentic dishes using flavors straight from Ireland.

"We have corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, bangers and mash and shepherd's pie," said owner Alex Levere.

And it is a shepherd's pie with lamb instead of ground beef, a recipe true to Irish roots.

Inspired by the culture, Levere opened the pub in 2014 after living in Ireland for four years and he has been serving up the staple dish ever since.

"We will serve over 1,000 pounds of corned beef this year," said Levere. "Cabbage, potatoes, carrots and we do big strips of corn beef on top.It's actually served with the stock that we boil the corned beef in because we try to do it as traditional as possible. We put a touch of Guinness in there and it's absolutely fabulous."

The atmosphere is equally fabulous. They have more than 175 different whiskeys and many craft beers on tap. Levere said his pub is a slice of the Irish culture and a friendly place to eat, drink and socialize with old friends while making new ones on this St. Patrick's Day.

"It goes back to a sense of community that you can build inside of the pub," said Levere. "That's what you do in Ireland and I think that's what the Irish pubs in Connecticut and around the country can do on St. Patrick's Day."

So, if you are near Colchester, check out the Inishmor Pub where you will not have any problem finding the luck of the Irish.

