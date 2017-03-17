Plymouth PD: Over 200 lbs of marijuana, THC edibles, cash seized from Terryville property

PLYMOUTH — Police made a large drug today in the Terryville where they seized several types of drugs and large amounts of cash.

Plymouth Police conducted a drug bust to a property at 480 South Eagle Street in the Terryville section of Plymouth. Police arrested Robert White, 33, as police found 232 pounds of marijuana, $22,894 in cash, and a large assortment of THC edibles, “wax,” and psilocybin “magic” mushrooms.

Plymouth Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing and other arrests will be made.

Charges against White have not been released yet and a press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. tomorrow in the Community Room at the Plymouth Town Hall located at 80 Main Street in Terryville.