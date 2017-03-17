× Police: Delivery woman found beaten and lying in the road in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Police are investigating after a woman delivering food in New Britain was found lying in a road with broken bones in her face.

Emergency responders found the 45-year-old woman around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of an apartment building with a cut on her forehead and swollen eyes.

Police said doctors at a hospital found numerous broken bones on her face that were not consistent with a fall.

Police said the woman was missing money and personal items. They believe she was robbed. The victim wasn’t immediately identified.