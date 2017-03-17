× Police: Man shot at Hartford bar operating after hours

HARTFORD – Police are investigating a shooting they said happened out in front of a bar early Friday

Police said the shooting happened at the Mi Imperio Bar and Grill at 455 Franklin Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

They said Sifredo Santos, 37, was shot once in the stomach when they found him on the front porch of the bar. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.

They said they believe the club was operating after-hours and will refer it to the state liquor board.

Police said the shooter had been arguing inside the bar and was escorted out of the bar when he pulled out a gun and fired four shots. He hit the building three times and Santos once, according to police.

Police said the suspect took off in a dark SUV, and was described as a light-complexioned Hispanic man in his 30s, 5’5” tall, weighing 120 lbs, and wearing black jeans, a white shirt, and a red hat.