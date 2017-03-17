Recipe – Authentic Brisket Sliders

HARTFORD -- General Manager Kevin Zdanowicz from Bar Louie in Milford came by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut for some ST. Patrick's Day cooking.
Authentic Brisket Sliders
Ingredients
- 4.5oz of sliced brisket
- Small rolls/slider buns
- Pickle slices
- Grilled pear slaw
- Peach moonshine BBQ sauce
Directions
- Smoke the brisket at 225 degrees for 75 minutes per pound in oven or smoker
- Grill brisket for one minute to heat through
- Toast buns lightly
- Place 1 slice of pickle on bottom of each bun
- Place grilled brisket on top,
- Smother in peach moonshine BBQ sauce
- Top with pear slaw