Recipe – Authentic Brisket Sliders

Posted 10:34 AM, March 17, 2017

HARTFORD -- General Manager Kevin Zdanowicz from Bar Louie in Milford came by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut for some ST. Patrick's Day cooking.

Authentic Brisket Sliders

Ingredients

  • 4.5oz of sliced brisket
  • Small rolls/slider buns
  • Pickle slices
  • Grilled pear slaw
  • Peach moonshine BBQ sauce

Directions

  • Smoke the brisket at 225 degrees for 75 minutes per pound in oven or smoker
  • Grill brisket for one minute to heat through
  • Toast buns lightly
  • Place 1 slice of pickle on bottom of each bun
  • Place grilled brisket on top,
  • Smother in peach moonshine BBQ sauce
  • Top with pear slaw