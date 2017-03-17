× Multiple people injured in serious rollover crash in Voluntown

VOLUNTOWN — Life star Medical was requested after a serious car crash ejected one person from a car in Voluntown Friday evening.

State Police Troop E responded to a serious rollover crash in Voluntown on Route 49 in the area of Pendleton Hill Road.

Police said, Lifestar was requested to the scene and transported one person.

According to police, multiple people were injured and the extent of the injuries is unknown as State Troopers are still investigating.

