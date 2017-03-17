× State PD: Tractor trailer damaged from flying ice; urges drivers to clear car before driving

ANDOVER — Connecticut State Police are urging drivers to remove all ice and snow from their cars before driving.

Earlier today, State Police posted a photo of a tractor-trailer’s window smashed from a piece of ice flew that came from another car.

With more snow on its way for the weekend, State Police advise people to clear their cars from ice or snow to possible fines. It is illegal to drive if there is any accumulated snow or ice on top of your car.