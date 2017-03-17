Temperatures in the 20s this morning, tracking potential snowfall for tomorrow

Another decent day, by January standards, is on tap for Friday. Highs will be near 40 degrees, which is still well below our average of 48 for mid-March.
Snow for Saturday? Doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm, but there could be a few inches during the mid-day and afternoon hours. We’ll keep a close eye on it.
Forecast Details:
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 35-40.
Saturday: Increasing clouds chance for rain/snow showers. High: 37.
Sunday: Chance for rain/snow shower, partly sunny. High: 39.
