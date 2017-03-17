Tracking snow showers Saturday into Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow this weekend? Doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm, but a storm far off the coast could be sending us some “love” in the form of snow showers late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Computer models are all over the place with this one, but some minor accumulating snow does look likely at this point.

Other than some lingering snow into Sunday afternoon, it looks like quiet weather fills in for late Sunday and continues all the way through much of this upcoming week. Temperatures go up a bit for the first half of the week before diving back down to winter-like levels by Wednesday and Thursday. No real springtime weather in sight!