BC students turning James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’ into a virtual reality game

BOSTON — College students in Boston are developing a virtual reality game based on James Joyce’s ponderous tome “Ulysses.”

Joseph Nugent is an English professor at Boston College. He said the goal of “Joycestick” is to expose new audiences to the works of one of Ireland’s most celebrated authors and to give a glimpse of how virtual reality can be used to enhance literature.

Enda Duffy, who chairs the English department at the University of California, Santa Barbara and has tried a prototype of the game, says “Ulysses” is an ideal book to be turned into a VR experience.

Nugent and his students, who also hail from nearby Northeastern University and the Berklee College of Music, hope to release a version on June 16 in Dublin during the Irish city’s annual celebration of the author and novel.