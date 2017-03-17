× Uber, MADD urge you to plan ahead and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely

HARTFORD — Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are encouraging the public to plan ahead for St. Patrick’s Day, reminding people that safe, reliable rides are always available

Among Uber’s recommendations for St. Patrick’s Day this year are finding a designated driver ahead of time, sharing rides with friends, and paying attention to upfront fares.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Agency, 252 drunk driving fatalities occurred over a 24 hour period during the St. Patrick’s Day holidays from 2011 to 2015. A first-time drunk driving offense can cost upwards of $20,000 in fines and legal fees.

There will be no alcohol allowed on Metro-North trains on St. Patrick’s Day.