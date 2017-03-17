UConn med students, first Quinnipiac medical school class reveal their future on Match Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- Members of the first ever Quinnipiac University medical school class received their residency assignments during a special Match Day ceremony Friday.

Surrounded by family and friends, 57 students opened envelopes containing information about their residency assignments.

Twelve of the students learned they have been assigned internal medicine residencies; nine to emergency medicine; nine to general surgery; eight to pediatrics; seven to family medicine; and three to obstetrics and gynecology. Among the other medical specialties students were assigned to include radiology, anesthesiology, ear nose and throat, orthopedics, pathology, urology and vascular surgery.

Thirteen of the students will head to residency programs in New York; 12 in Connecticut; 11 in California; four in Pennsylvania; three in Massachusetts; two in Delaware, North Carolina and Texas; and one each in Colorado, Florida, Maryland; Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Among the more notable institutions where they will complete their residencies are Baylor, Johns Hopkins, UCLA, Yale, Brown, Dartmouth and Duke.

Quinnipiac opened the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University in 2013.

Meanwhile, in Farmington, 100 graduating medical students opened their Match Day envelopes at UConn School of Medicine.

The exciting and emotional celebration is a national tradition, and conducted at all medical schools nationwide at the very same time.