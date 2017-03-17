× Watch LIVE: April the Giraffe’s behavior has zoo staff ‘on edge’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the Giraffe had zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park “on edge” after some “very interesting behavior” on Thursday.

April seemed to settle down as the watch and monitoring for her to deliver her fourth calf continues, zoo officials said on Facebook.

The veterinarian reported that zookeepers should begin to watch for a shift in the calf’s position and belly carry from low to back, something that would indicate birthing is imminent.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.