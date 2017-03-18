Hartford teen dead after Friday night shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A fifteen-year-old is dead after police say he was shot in the head.

Police say Friday night, around 10:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to 393 Garden Street after dispatchers received a call of a person shot, and laying in the hallway.

When they arrived, officers found the young man, identified as Keon Huff Jr of Garden Street, Hartford, CT. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Officials quickly set up a crime scene, and AMR paramedics responded. They pronounced Huff dead at 10:57 p.m., shortly after they responded.

Major Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives are investigating.

