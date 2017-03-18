Hartford teen remembered by former teammates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- 15 year old Keon Huff Jr. was shot and killed Friday night at 393 Garden St. in Hartford.

Huff was a member of a local AAU Basketball team. His former teammates say the news of his death is extremely shocking and sad.

"He still fit in like he was family. He always loved us. We played around a lot," says Triston Reid, a former teammate.

Steven Thompson, Huff's former coach says he was always a kid that made people laugh at any given situation.

"He could have been there for thirty seconds or thirty minutes, you never forgot him," says Thompson.

It was a tough day for friends and family, however, organizations came together to help the grieving process.

Andrew Wood is the executive director of "Hartford Communities That Care". He provided grief counselors to friends and family inside a YMCA fro anyone who needed help.

"When you grieve in isolation you often times think that you are alone with your own grief," says Wood. "Consequently it becomes that much more difficult to move past or move beyond the cycles or move through the cycles of grief."

Wood says eliminating fear in a community is the best way to heal the grief.

"When parents don't feel that their children are going to come home at night, that's very, very concerning," says Wood.