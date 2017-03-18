× Man stabbed at a New London bar; police investigating

NEW LONDON — Police said a fight broke out at the dockside bar between two groups of people who were drinking Friday night.

On March 17, New London Police said, they responded to a call regarding a man being stabbed at the Dockside Bar at 36 Bank Street. Officers said, when they arrived, the victim was immediately taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and was eventually released from the hospital.

Police said, the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation that turned physical between two groups of people. The victim stabbed tried to stop the fight but was stabbed in his lower back.

According to police, everyone involved fled the scene and the victim came back into the Dockside Bar. The people involved in the incident were all known to each other.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted to the New London Tips 411 system.