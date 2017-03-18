× Meriden police investigating after man seriously injured in overnight shooting

MERIDEN — Meriden police are investigating a shooting on Colony Street that left one man in serious condition.

Police say around 1:45 a.m., police officers who were parked around 105 Colony Street were approached by several people. The people said there had just been a shooting inside of “105 Restaurant and Lounge” on Colony Street.

While responding, officers learned the victim had already been taken to the Midstate Medical Center in Meriden by an unknown person or persons.

Officers then went to Midstate where they confirmed one 29-year-old man was shot one time in the neck.His injuries were serious, and he was then taken to an area trauma center via LifeStar. His injuries are being listed as serious, but non-lifethreatening.

Police say at this time there doesn’t seem to be any other injuries to any other patrons who were inside of the bar during the shooting.

Officers are looking for witnesses to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Erik Simonson at 203-630-6318